The Who and YouTube launch Join Together @ Home, featuring free archival live performances

Series kicks off with historic 1982 New York City set

Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend of the Who perform live at the SSE Arena Wembley on February 13, 2016 in London
(Image credit: Matt Kent/WireImage)

The Who have, um, joined together with YouTube to launch Join Together @ Home, a six-week celebration of the band’s past live performances.

The weekly series will be featured on the band’s official YouTube channel and kick off August 8 at 10 AM PST.

Each installment, available digitally for the first time, will appear as a YouTube Premiere, streaming live and rarely-seen footage, mini videos and special screen footage, culminating with a performance from a previously unreleased show.

The series will launch with five live tracks from the Who’s 1982 show at New York’s Shea Stadium, introduced with a "red carpet" premiere clip from Roger Daltrey.

(Image credit: The Who)

Join Together @ Home is free to view, but fans are encouraged to donate to co-beneficiaries Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America – Daltrey is a patron of both charities – via the link provided on the YouTube page.

For more information, head to the Who’s official YouTube channel.