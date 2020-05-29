The world’s first click-and-save guitar knob promises to help you hit your electric’s tonal sweet spot every time

That Klick Knob has introduced the That Klick Classic, which the company touts as the “first knob created to let players easily save and recall a sweet spot.”

The S-style replacement knob features a low-profile switch that creates a detent when pressed down or “clicked,” allowing electric guitar players who, for example, like to roll off tone, to quickly return to a favorite setting on their instrument.

(Image credit: That Klick Knob)

With the switch pulled out, the knob spins normally. With the switch pushed in the knob still spins normally, but the player feels a click whenever the knob reaches the spot where the tab was initially pressed.

To remove the click, merely pull the knob out again.

That Klick Knob is a universal fit for most guitars and is compatible with split-shaft and solid shaft pots, and can be used on both volume or tone pots.

All installation tools and hardware are included as well.

That Klick Classic is available in white or black with a silver switch for $20.99 and a gold switch for $22.99.

For more information, head to That Klick Knob.