Remember the guy who made a Strat out of 1,200 colored pencils? Well, he's back with another custom creation for the ages.

YouTuber Burls Art has constructed a "river" guitar—formed from two quilted maple halves with a center core of epoxy resin. Burls Art then combined the epoxy resin with blue micro powder to create the "river" effect.

Just as with the colored pencil Strat, you can watch a fascinating video documenting the entire build process above.