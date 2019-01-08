This Amazing Strat Was Crafted from 1,200 Colored Pencils

We've seen a Strat made entirely out of matchsticks before, but this is just something else entirely.

YouTuber Burls Art has managed to construct a Strat with 1,200 colored pencils and best of all, he documented the entire process.

To create the colorful axe, Burls Art put the pencils together in a box and bound them together with epoxy resin. After carving out the shape of the instrument and routing it for the hardware, electronics and pickups, he sprayed five coats of enamel to keep the finish intact.

You can watch the guitar get constructed from the ground up above.