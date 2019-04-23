This Guy Made a 38-Fret Guitar So You Don't Have To

Though we recently put a list of the ultimate shred machines together, did we perhaps miss the greatest one of all?

Wanting to see if he could create a soprano guitar, Kevin from Said Too Much Productions took it upon himself to 3D-print a 38-fret fingerboard, with the ultimate goal of hitting the C8 note at the high end of a piano.

Having already built an alto guitar (tuned one-fourth higher), Kevin took that instrument, removed its neck and middle pickups and added a removable PLA plastic fretboard.

The fretboard does work, though the highest notes can only be fretted with a thumbnail or another pick.

So much for octave pedals, eh?