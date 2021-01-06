This one-handed guitarist absolutely nails Slash’s Knockin' on Heaven's Door solo

It’s no easy task to nail the tone and tenor – not to mention the notes – of Slash’s electric guitar solos, and it’s likely even more difficult to do with only one hand.

But don’t tell that YouTuber Gondorian_tomatoes_, who has uploaded a video in which he tackles both of the top-hatted one’s leads from Guns N’ Roses’ version of Bob Dylan’s Knockin' on Heaven's Door, playing with a prosthetic attached to his left elbow.

"I was born missing my left arm below the elbow," Gondorian says in the caption accompanying the video, "and play my guitar with a prosthetic arm using an attachment that holds a guitar pick."

As he explains further in a response to a commenter, “The prosthesis is model[ed] around a forearm shape (as I have my elbow but not much below it) and where the 'wrist' is there's a screw thread attachment.

“So the attachment onto the prosthesis is a ball and socket joint with a piece of metal on. In that piece of metal there's a slit cut out that can fit a guitar pick inside that is then secured with screws. I hope that makes sense haha it's difficult to describe it without showing in person.”

Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door is just one of several solos Gondorian_tomatoes_ has mastered – he has also uploaded videos that show him nailing Tom Scholz’s harmonized lead in Boston’s More Than a Feeling, James Hetfield’s climaxing solo in Metallica’s Nothing Else Matters and Brian May’s iconic Bohemian Rhapsody six-string showcase, among others.

And next on his list is the solo from the Eagles' classic Hotel California.

As for his gear on the Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door performance? A Boss Katana-50 MkII amp, Garageband and, of course, a Les Paul Standard.