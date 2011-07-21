Thrice Streaming New Song, "Yellow Belly"

California's Thrice are now streaming a new song, titled "Yellow Belly," online. The track is taken comes from the band's forthcoming new album, Major/Minor, and can be streamed below.

Major/Minor is the follow-up to 2009's Beggars and is set for release on September 20 via Vagrant Records.

Thrice have also unveiled the track listing for Major/Minor, which can be found below.

Major/Minor Track Listing