Thrice Streaming New Song, "Yellow Belly"

California's Thrice are now streaming a new song, titled "Yellow Belly," online. The track is taken comes from the band's forthcoming new album, Major/Minor, and can be streamed below.
Major/Minor is the follow-up to 2009's Beggars and is set for release on September 20 via Vagrant Records.
Thrice have also unveiled the track listing for Major/Minor, which can be found below.
Major/Minor Track Listing
- 'Yellow Belly'
- 'Promises'
- 'Blinded'
- 'Cataracts'
- 'Call It In The Air'
- 'Treading Paper'
- 'Blur'
- 'Words In The Water'
- 'Listen Through Me'
- 'Anthology'
- 'Disarmed'