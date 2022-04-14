Tim Feerick, bassist for Dance Gavin Dance, has died

Tim Feerick, the longtime bassist for American post-hardcore stalwarts Dance Gavin Dance, has died, the band announced on social media today (April 14).

"We are absolutely devastated to share the news that our friend and bass player, Tim Feerick, passed away last night," the band wrote in a statement. "We ask that you respect our privacy and that of Tim's family while we deal with this heartbreaking and untimely loss.

"We will share further updates on Swanfest and our upcoming touring schedule as soon as we have them." Feerick's age, and cause of death, have not been revealed.

Feerick first joined the group as a touring member back in 2009 and left in 2010, before re-joining as a full-time member in 2012.

He played on each of Dance Gavin Dance's albums – Acceptance Speech, Instant Gratification, Mothership, Artificial Selection and Afterburner – from 2013 up until the present day.

The band released a new single featuring Feerick's bass work, Synergy, in March, with a full-length album expected to arrive later this year.