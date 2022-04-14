Tim Feerick, bassist for Dance Gavin Dance, has died

By published

Feerick had served as the California post-hardcore band's bassist since 2012

Tim Feerick of Dance Gavin Dance performs at The Regency Ballroom on March 31, 2019 in San Francisco, California
(Image credit: Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images)

Tim Feerick, the longtime bassist for American post-hardcore stalwarts Dance Gavin Dance, has died, the band announced on social media today (April 14).

"We are absolutely devastated to share the news that our friend and bass player, Tim Feerick, passed away last night," the band wrote in a statement. "We ask that you respect our privacy and that of Tim's family while we deal with this heartbreaking and untimely loss.

"We will share further updates on Swanfest and our upcoming touring schedule as soon as we have them." Feerick's age, and cause of death, have not been revealed.

See more

Feerick first joined the group as a touring member back in 2009 and left in 2010, before re-joining as a full-time member in 2012. 

He played on each of Dance Gavin Dance's albums – Acceptance Speech, Instant Gratification, Mothership, Artificial Selection and Afterburner – from 2013 up until the present day.

The band released a new single featuring Feerick's bass work, Synergy, in March, with a full-length album expected to arrive later this year.

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.