“The blues deserve a chance… My love really sits with that genre of music”: Jackson 5 guitarist and singer Tito Jackson has died aged 70

By
published

Tito's guitar work was key to the group's success, while his last solo album saw him collaborate with George Benson, Joe Bonamassa and Stevie Wonder

Guitarist Tito Jackson of the R&amp;B quintet &quot;Jackson 5&quot; tunes his Gibson hollow body electric guitar in circa 1975.
(Image credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Tito Jackson, best known as one of the founding members of the Jackson 5, has died on September 15 at the age of 70.

According to initial reports by Entertainment Tonight, longtime Jackson family friend Steve Manning revealed that Jackson suffered a heart attack while driving from New Mexico to Oklahoma.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.