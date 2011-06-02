Tom Morello: New Nightwatchman Album In August

Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello has announced he will release his third album as the Nightwatchman later this year. Titled World Wide Rebel Songs, the album will feature a full electric band.

The Nightwatchman has evolved from a one-man acoustic project on the album One Man Revolution to slowly incorporating more musicians, although Morello remains the sole songwriter on the album.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Morello had this to say of his solo project: "Troubled times call out for troubled songs. World Wide Rebel Songs is an album of rousing hopelessness, and this time the Nightwatchman has brought along his electric guitar to tip the scales."

World Wide Rebel Songs is due out in August.