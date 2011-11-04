Tom Morello, Seether, Bush Among Upcoming Episodes of 'Guitar Center Sessions'

Guitar Center has just announced seven new episodes of its award-winning music seiries Guitar Center Sessions on DIRECTV. The new season will kick off on November 19 with Bush, who you can see playing "Little Things" below.

“With Guitar Center Sessions, in addition to showcasing incredible live performances, we’re trying to open a window into the creative process to inspire musicians,” says Nic Harcourt, who handles the artist interviews for the series. “Through conversations that delve deep into the motivations and artistry of some of the great musicians of our time, not to mention the challenges and struggles they overcame to become who they are today, we hope to provide a revealing and realistic look at what it takes to make it as an artist.”

Other musicians set to appear in the new series are: Tom Morello, Grace Potter and the Nocturnals, Seether, Carolina Liar, Plain White T's and New Found Glory.

Upcoming Guitar Center Sessions Schedule:

Bush – November 19th, 2011

Grace Potter and the Nocturnals – December 3rd, 2011

New Found Glory – December 10th, 2011

Tom Morello – December 17th, 2011

Seether- January 14th, 2012

Carolina Liar – January 21st, 2012

Plain White T’s – January 28th, 2012