Tom Petty Auctioning His 1996 Jaguar XJS Convertible on eBay

Tom Petty will be auctioning off his 1996 Jaguar XJS Convertible on eBay today, October 11. Proceeds from the auction will go to Doctors Without Borders.

The auction starts 5 p.m. EST, but you can check out the eBay link here (The link will still work after the auction goes live).

This flashy and/or classy car is something of a modern classic. Production of the XJS model Jaguar ended in 1996 after 21 years.

"I have so many great memories associated with this car," Petty said. "When I began dating Dana, my wife, I asked her what her favorite car was. So I phoned the office and said I wanted a Champagne convertible Jaguar XJS. The next day, they delivered it to my house and showed me how everything worked and I took it for a drive down the Pacific Coast Highway. I was in heaven, as was Dana. This car has such and incredible design. My favorite car I ever owned. We sure are going to miss it."

For more about Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières, check out their official website.

Photo: Sabine Halfhill