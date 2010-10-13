Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers To Reissue Classic Album

On November 9, Backstreet/Geffen/UMe will re-release the classic Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers album Damn the Torpedoes on four different formats: deluxe double CD, Blu-ray, double 180g vinyl and iTunes LP. To watch a trailer for the deluxe edition, click here.

All formats of the deluxe edition will come with nine additional bonus tracks not included on the original album. Seven of these tracks are previously unreleased including two studio tracks, "Nowhere" and "Surrender," both written by Tom Petty and recorded and completed during the Damn The Torpedoes sessions.

The never-before-heard "Nowhere" was thought to have been lost in 1979 when the tape boxes were being moved daily to avoid the possibility that court bailiffs would claim them as part of Petty's assets in the lawsuit at the time. Recording engineer Ryan Ulyate found the song recently while he was listening to tapes searching for alternate versions of songs to be included on the current release. The original 1979 recording of "Surrender" is also included on the bonus disc. "Surrender" was a mainstay of Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers' concert setlists for many years although this original studio version recorded for Damn The Torpedoes, which includes Stan Lynch on drums, never saw the light of day until now. Also included on the bonus disc is an original demo for the B-side "Casa Dega" and an alternate take of "Refugee" as well as a trio of live performances at London's Hammersmith Odeon (March 6, 1980), including "Don't Do Me Like That," the first hit single from the album.

Digitally remastered from the original analog master tapes, all formats of Damn The Torpedoes also feature liner notes by noted rock journalist/author David Fricke, rare photos and lyrics to each track. The vinyl edition of Damn The Torpedoes will be released by ORG Music on two 180g LPs mastered for vinyl from the original analog master tapes at Bernie Grundman Studios and pressed by Pallas in Germany. The Blu-ray version of the album will be released on a high-resolution audio Blu-ray disc, featuring the original stereo mix and new 5.1 surround sound mix. The 24-bit 96K audio on the Blu-ray disc contains 256 times more resolution than a CD, providing greater detail and reproducing the music's full dynamic range, from the softest to the loudest sounds. As a bonus the Blu-ray disc also includes the original music videos for "Here Comes My Girl" and "Refugee." The first 15,000 copies of the vinyl and Blu-ray editions include a free download of the entire album in one of three high quality digital formats (320k MP3, 24/96 FLAC, or Apple Lossless), redeemable until November 9, 2011.

Also to be released in conjunction with the Damn The Torpedoes is an exclusive, limited edition and individually numbered 7" single featuring the original recordings of "Nowhere" and "Surrender." The 7" will be released on November 26, 2010, and available only at independent retailers in celebration of the Back To Black Friday event.

