Here's a 2013 video of Tommy Emmanuel playing his own arrangement of the Beatles' "Day Tripper" and "Lady Madonna."

It's the same arrangement the acoustic-guitar master put together back in 1990, and it's the same version that appears on his 1993 album, The Journey Continues.

For more about Emmanuel, visit tommyemmanuel.com. And if you dig solo-acoustic arrangements of Beatles songs, be sure to pick up Lj Plays the Beatles by Laurence Juber. Enjoy!