“He’d got it down to a tee. He wore one of my jackets, a wig, a mustache and I’m playing behind him”: Tony Iommi once dressed his guitar tech up as himself and sent him onstage as a prank on Sabbath singer Tony Martin

By Janelle Borg
published

The real Tony Iommi played while hiding behind a stack, and the fake Iommi nearly got away with it

Black Sabbath performing at the Hammersmith Apollo, London, 13th April, 1994
(Image credit: Mick Hutson/Getty Images)

In a recent interview posted to Tony Iommi's YouTube account, Iommi and Tony Martin have discussed the pranks they played on each other while on tour with Black Sabbath. They mention a particular prank, which included Iommi dressing up one of his guitar techs as him and sending the fake Iommi out on stage.

“They must have planned it for weeks. I was not expecting that, ’cos I'm being all serious, like I said 'Mr. Tony Iommi' and then walks Andy [on stage],” said Martin.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.