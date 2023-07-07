Classic rock: Tony Iommi has 469 million year-old fossil named after him

In 2021 a Swedish paleontologist by the name of Mats E. Eriksson discovered a new species of condodont – an eel-like marine dwelling creature thought to have lived over 469 million years ago – and named it after his metal hero: Tony Iommi.

Drepanoistodus Iommii was thus added to the record and, following confirmation, Eriksson did what any self-respecting metal fan would do: commission a large work of fantasy art featuring Iommi conjuring forth a giant conodont (via Louder).

Earlier this week, Eriksson finally got to meet Iommi and presented the metal legend with a life-sized sculpture of the fossil that now bears his name.

“When I first heard about this, it was a real shock to hear that a fossil’s been named after me!” says Iommi. “I’ve had a bit of abuse from my friends about it who’ve enjoyed calling me an old fossil, but I think it’s great, a real honor.”

The meeting took place at Velvet Music Rooms in Birmingham, UK, and saw Eriksson accompanied by Esben Horn, creator of the Drepanoistodus Iommii sculpture.

Of course, Iommi is no stranger to trinkets and honors, but admits that this one nonetheless sticks out – and not just for its pointy shape.

“This has to be the weirdest thing that’s ever been named after me,” says the guitar legend, in some disbelief.

“But I’m really proud of it, and I wanted to thank Mats and his team in person for being such brilliant fans. It was great to meet Mats and Esben today and receive an amazing replica of the Iommi fossil.”

The meeting was arranged by Mike Olley, general manager of Birmingham’s Westside BID – an organization that works to improve the city’s business district.

“Tony is one of Birmingham’s greatest rock heroes,” comments Olley. “This is a fantastic gesture by Mats, and Esben, to honor him in this way. He is now officially an old fossil!”

Iommi seems to have taken the fossil jibes in excellent humor, especially as a fossil specimen reportedly needs to be at least 10,000 years old. Let’s hope Iommi’s new solo album lands well before then.