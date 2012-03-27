Tony Iommi Posts Health Update

Back in January, it was revealed that legendary Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi had been diagnosed with lymphoma and would be undergoing treatment while the reunited Sabbath got to work on their new album.

Iommi and his bandmates remained optimistic about the guitarist's condition, promising fans that their album plans would be unaffected by Iommi's diagnosis.

While the band continue work on the new album, Iommi posted the following message to his Facebook page earlier tonight:

"Well, I've had the last dose of chemotherapy so hopefully my body will start to get back to normal soon, the steroids were the worse. I've now got three weeks of radiotherapy coming up which I'm told can be very tiring so we'll see.

"A big thanks to Ozzy and Geezer for coming over to England, it was a big incentive for me, we managed to work most days and have some great new tracks.

"And, importantly thanks again for your kind messages, hope to be seeing you soon."

Black Sabbath will headline Download Festival this summer.