Trailer for New Season of Beavis and Butt-Head Online

It's hard to exactly why I feel there's some connection between Beavis and Butt-Head and rock and roll -- maybe it's the AC/DC and Metallica t-shirts? Regardless, the new season starts October 27 on MTV, and it's really just nice to be able to talk about MTV without making fun of it.

Oh, and did I mention there's a trailer now? You should watch it below, because it will probably be the funniest thing you see all day.

If you missed the teaser video that's been online for a while now, be sure to check that out here.