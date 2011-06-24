Trey Anastasio: Phish Likely to Begin Recording New Album This Year

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Phish's Trey Anastasio revealed the the band would likely begin work on a new album this winter.

"We are talking about opening the door to some kind of new album this winter," said Anastasio. "Next year is looking like it will be a less-busy touring year, mostly because of family obligations for some of the band members. We want to get together in the winter and start working on something new. What that thing is undefined, and we're keeping it that way on purpose. We just want to get together and see where it goes."

Read the full interview here.

This would be the 15th album from Phish and the follow-up to 2009's Joy