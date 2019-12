During the long, cold, eternal winter of 2015, guitar virtuoso Michael Angelo Batio dropped by the Guitar World studio—and the YouTube studios—in New York City to film a few lesson videos.

He also laid down this new shred tribute to the late Dimebag Darrell of Pantera.

Below, watch a medley of "Cemetery Gates," "This Love" and "Cowboys from Hell" as performed by Batio and Elliott Rubinson, CEO of Dean Guitars.

Enjoy!