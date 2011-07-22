Trivium, In Flames, Rise to Remain and Ghost To Join Forces For 'Defenders Of The Faith' Tour

Trivium, In Flames, Rise to Remain and Ghost have all signed on for Metal Hammer's Defenders Of The Faith tour. The trek will cover seven dates in the U.K. this December.

"Prepare for the siege on the U.K. that is the 2011 Metal Hammer Defenders Of The Faith tour," says Trivium's Matt Heafy. "This is what it's all about: an epic night to celebrate all that is glorious about the diverse world of metal. This bill is a must-see tour and has something every fan of modern metal can enjoy."

"We are glad to be part of such an awesome bill on the Defenders Of The Faith tour," adds Anders Fridén of In Flames. "We are looking forward to playing the U.K. after such a good time this summer at Sonisphere."

"Without In Flames, Trivium wouldn't exist," explains Matt. "So needless to say, the ability to tour with these legends is a dream come true."

Defenders of the Faith Tour Dates