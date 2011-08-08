Trivium Offer Track-By-Track Breakdown of New Album, 'In Waves'

Trivium's Matt Heafy recently spoke with Altpress.com about the band's new album, In Waves. Heafy gave a track-by-track breakdown of the album. You can read the full thing here and check out an excerpt below.

"Capsizing The Sea"

This track was built off the bridge guitar riff of the middle of "In Waves." One day, [bassist] Paolo [Gregoletto] mentioned that I should record that bridge section, on a clean tone, onto a new blank track. At first, I didn't understand the purpose. But eventually, after layering some of the bridge parts, we added the chorus riff of "In Waves" on top.

The next thing that occurred was us layering tons of different guitars with different tones and tunings, all [of which were] playing the theme of the song. The "war drums" were [created by using] drum sticks wrapped in napkins and duct tape beating down on flipped-over kick drums and toms. The snare and stick-click percussion was laid on top—[and] finally, the distorted, out-of-tune, real piano [was added] on top.

"In Waves"

This song's initial demo form was brought up to us by Paolo. By this point, we had tracks like "Built" and "Inception,” but nothing like "In Waves." This song was the turning point for the album. From that original demo and the many variations to come, we were able to branch off and create what eventually became the song. This was intentionally displayed worldwide first to show people they were getting something unexpected.

