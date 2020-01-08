Gibson just launched its own online TV network

Gibson has launched Gibson TV, an online television network dedicated to guitars and music culture. Hosted on YouTube and featuring all-new series Gibson promises that it will break out of the gear demo, interview and behind-the-scenes content trifecta to offer guitarists something new.

There's even a travel and lifestyle series presented by Gibson's director of brand experience, Mark Agnesi. The Scene sees Agnesi get out on the road and visit cities across the US and beyond in search of the best and most-storied music hotspots.

Other series include The Process, which trains its camera on the factory floor to see how guitars are made. Season one appropriately focuses on Gibson's Nashville, TN, factory. Icons is a long-form interview show with music industry luminaries and stars, while My First Gibson sees the likes of Curb Your Enthusiasm's Jeff Garlin talking about exactly that, their first Gibson.

Those looking for something performance-based should check out The Songbook, which features stripped-down acoustic sets. Upon Gibson TV's launch, The Songbook has performances from Samantha Fish, Peter Hayes of the Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and Patrick Park (and his dog).

But of course, no guitar-centric TV network could run without some serious gear porn, and that's where The Collection comes in. The Collection sees Agnesi doorstepping serious collectors such as Dave Amato, and then rifling through their gear.

Tellingly, Amato's episode features a number of beautiful '60s Strats, which get a lot of love, and this chimes with what Agnesi says with regards Gibson TV featuring all aspects of guitar culture. It would certainly be less exciting if it were just a PR channel for Gibson.

In a statement, Cesar Gueikian, chief merchant officer of Gibson Brands, said there was a lot more to come.

"Our objective is to make the journey of making music matter more than ever through storytelling," said Gueikian. "Music lovers around the world will now have access to engaging shows, created with iconic artists, on Gibson TV."

You can subscribe via YouTube, or Gibson, where all the shows are collected in one handy location.