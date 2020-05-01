Turns out Rage Against the Machine's Killing in the Name sounds just as heavy when played on a Weissenborn lap slide

We don’t claim to know much about Dan Dubuque other than he lives in Polson, Montana, loves music, fishing, hiking, camping and yoga – and plays a mean Weissenborn lap slide guitar.

Don't believe us? Then check out Dan’s incredible instrumental cover of Rage Against the Machine’s Killing in the Name, performed with nothing more than a Weissenborn, a slide, an impressive array of effect pedals including distortion and wah, and the bucolic Montana environs as a backdrop.

In addition to tackling the lead, rhythm and vocal parts to the song, he also throws in snippets of other RATM tunes, including Bombtrack, People of the Sun and Freedom.

You can check out other Dubuque Weissenborn covers, including Nirvana’s Heart-Shaped Box and the Rolling Stones’ Paint It Black, at his official YouTube page.