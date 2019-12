Those alternative music fans who go around lamenting the death of "old Radiohead" should enjoy the clips below, which feature two previously unreleased demos from the band.

The recordings date to 1986, which as fans may know, predates the arrival of guitarist Jonny Greenwood. At this point, the band had yet to change their name to Radiohead and were still known as On A Friday.

The two tracks, titled "Everybody Knows" and "Girl (In The Purple Dress)" did appear on the band's first demo tape.