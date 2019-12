Classic Rock is reporting that two previously unreleased tracks from late Alice In Chains vocalist Layne Staley will be featured in the upcoming film Grassroots, as well as on the film's soundtrack.

Grassroots, which stars Jason Biggs (American Pie), follows a Seattle-based music critic who runs for the city council.

Watch the trailer for Grassroots below.

Layne Staley passed away in 2002 after a lengthy battle with drug addiction.