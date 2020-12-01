U2's the Edge gifts 10-year-old superfan a signed guitar on live TV

Christmas is upon us, and it seems everyone is getting into the spirit of giving – even U2's the Edge. The guitarist recently appear on Irish TV network RTÉ’s The Late Late Toy Show, in which he gifted 10-year-old fan Noah Rafferty a signed guitar.

The music-mad superfan was given a chance to appear on the show for a cover of Phil Collins' In The Air Tonight and a performance of his own song, Rock Is The Best Medicine.

And if appearing on the show didn't already make his Christmas, Rafferty was later treated to a video message from The Edge, who told him he'd be receiving a signed Les Paul. As you'd expect, he struggled to contain his excitement.

Music Rising – the charity for which The Edge designed the guitar – aims to provide musical instruments in the wake of disasters. It was initially started after the devastating effects of 2005's Hurricane Katrina on the music community in the Gulf South region of the US.

The Late Late Toy Show is an annual special edition of Irish late-night chat show The Late Late Show, and aims to fulfill the dreams of children. It has raised over €5 million for children and families in need so far.