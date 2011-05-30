UFO: Chrysalis Years Box Set Detailed

HMV Japan have revealed the details of the upcoming Chrysalis Years Box Set from UFO. The 5-CD set, entitled Chrysalis Years: Volume 1 (1973-1979), will be released on July 11.

UFO will be playing a string of shows in North America this coming September, including The Key Club in Los Angeles on September 24.

Click here to check out a video of current UFO guitarist Vinnie Moore warming up at his recently visit to Guitar World HQ.

Chrysalis Box Set Track Listing:

Disc 1:

'Give Her The Gun' (Single A-Side)

'Sweet Little Thing' (Single B-Side)

'Oh My'

'Crystal Light'

'Doctor Doctor'

'Space Child'

'Rock Bottom'

'Too Young To Know'

'Time On My Hands'

'Built For Comfort'

'Lipstick Traces'

'Queen Of The Deep'

'Doctor Doctor' (Single Edit) *

Bob Harris session (28th October 1974):

'Rock Bottom'

'Time On My Hands'

'Give Her The Gun' Disc 2:

Electric Ballroom, Atlanta, GA 5th November 1974 (Previously Unreleased):

'Oh My'

'Doctor Doctor'

' Built For Comfort'

'Give Her The Gun'

'Cold Turkey'

'Space Child'

'Rock Bottom'

'Prince Kujuku'

'Let It Roll'

'Shoot Shoot'

'High Flyer'

'Love Lost Love'

'Out In The Street' Disc 3:

'Mother Mary'

'Too Much Of Nothing'

'Dance Your Life Away'

'This Kid's' (Including 'Between The Walls')

'Natural Thing'

'I'm A Loser'

'Can You Roll Her'

'Belladonna'

'Reasons Love'

'Highway Lady'

'On With The Action'

'A Fool In Love'

'Martian Landscape'

'Too Hot To Handle'

'Just Another Suicide'

'Try Me'

'Lights Out' Disc 4:

'Gettin' Ready'

'Alone Again Or'

'Electric Phase'

'Love To Love'

'Try Me' (Single Remix) *

John Peel session (27th June 1977)

'Too Hot To Handle'

'Lights Out'

'Try Me'

'Only You Can Rock Me'

'Pack It Up (And Go)'

'Arbory Hill'

'Ain't No Baby'

'Lookin' Out For No 1'

'Hot 'N' Ready'

'Cherry'

'You Don't Fool Me'

'Lookin' Out For No 1' (Reprise)

'One More For The Rodeo'

'Born To Lose'

'Only You Can Rock Me' (Single Version) * Disc 5

'Natural Thing'

'Out In The Street'

'Only You Can Rock Me'

'Doctor Doctor'

'Mother Mary'

'This Kid's'

'Love To Love'

'Lights Out'

'Rock Bottom'

'Too Hot To Handle'

'I'm A Loser'

'Let It Roll'

'Shoot Shoot'

'Doctor Doctor' (Live Single Edit)

'On With The Action' (Live Single B-Side) * * - Available on CD for the first time