Ultraphonix Premiere "Free" Lyric Video

(Image credit: Kevin Baldes)

Ultraphonix—the recently formed band consisting of Living Colour's Corey Glover, Dokken/Lynch Mob's George Lynch, bassist Pancho Tomaselli and drummer Chris Moore—have premiered the lyric video for their new single, "Free." You can watch it below.

"Free" is taken from the group's debut album, Original Human Music, which was released August 3 via earMUSIC.

"The album sounds like a fusion of early Chili Peppers meets King Crimson meets Judas Priest," Lynch said in a press release. "It's a super fun band."

