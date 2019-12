(Image credit: Jeremy Saffer )

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a scintillating new lesson video by Uncured. The song in the clip, "Stygian Pit," is taken from the band's debut album, Medusa, which was released on March 10.

The clip features guitarists (and brothers!) Rex and Zak Cox, who take you through the song's dizzyingly intricate "Concussion section." As always, tell us what you think!

