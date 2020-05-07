Unlock “rich repeating delays, thick modulations” and more with Eventide’s MicroPitch plugin

Eventide has unveiled the MicroPitch dual-voice pitch shifter plugin for Mac and PC.

The new MicroPitch is the latest incarnation of the Eventide effect that originated in the 1970s.

Features on the plugin include two voices of pitch shifting (unison to -50 cents and unison to +50 cents, each with up to 2 seconds of delay), classic stereo-spreading effect and slapback effects using longer delay times.

There’s also controls for tone, pitch mix, mod depth, rate and feedback, as well as presets based on classic uses of the MicroPitch effect.

A Ribbon function, meanwhile, allows for “playing” an effect in real time and provides dynamic and fluid control to morph back and forth between settings of the user’s choice.

Desktop users can also plug in a MIDI keyboard and control the Ribbon via the mod wheel.

In addition to the iOS version of the app (which works as a standalone app, AudioUnit v3 plug-in, or Inter-App Audio effect), MicroPitch supports VST, AAX and AU plugin protocols for compatibility with DAWs.

The MicroPitch is available for $99, with an introductory price of $39 through May 31.

For more information, head to Eventide.