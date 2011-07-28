Update: Facebook Denies Pulling Cover of Nirvana's 'Nevermind'

Update: According to NME, Facebook has denied taking down the cover of Nirvana's Nevermind album yesterday. "The photo on the cover of 'Nevermind' album does not actually violate Facebook's terms," a statement from Facebook reads. "Facebook does allow photos of naked children 'that are clearly unable to stand on their own' in a non-sexual situation — so, in other words, babies. Why? Put it this way — if a parent wanted to share some photos of a newborn with their grandparents, we wouldn’t want them to not be able to share them on Facebook."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the cover art of Nirvana's 1991 album Nevermind, which features a naked baby boy floating in a pool,has been deemed a violation of Facebook's Terms of Use.

After product shots of the album — which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this fall — were uploaded to Nirvana's Facebook page, the social networking company removed the photo citing a violation of its Terms of Use.

"Facebook does not allow photos that attack an individual or group, or that contain nudity, drug use, violence or other violations of the Terms of Use," the notice read.

Nevermind is set to receive a deluxe reissue in September for it's 20th anniversary. You can find the full track listing here.