Update: Tool Officially Back to Work on New Album

Recently, Tool updated their official website by posting a newsletter.

The good news? It looks like the Tool are back on track in terms of completing their long-awaited next album.

You can read most of the webmaster's post below:

"With the latest mini-tour now a thing of the past, members of the band will continue working on material for their next record after taking a short break in order to unpack and sort through their mail.

"I say 'continue' because — contrary to those who thought that the tour would only further delay the writing process — with all four band members together during sound checks, catering, etc., I'm fairly certain that they spent a considerable portion of that time experimenting with new tunes. In which case, the tour might have actually sped things up a bit. But then again, this snifter of cognac is half full ...

"Besides writing and arranging new songs, there is one other Tool project that was in the works prior to the tour that I will update you on should I hear anything (Yep, the so-called 'curve ball.') Likewise with another item of interest to both Tool fans and drummers in general that I will post in the news section once I receive more details.

"As far as I know, there is nothing else to report at this time except that Danny will be performing with Volto! at the Mint here in L.A. on April 19. Prior to that he will be playing his gig with the Webb Allstars at the Baked Potato in Studio City on April 6."

For the rest of the latest Tool newsletter, plus an almost endless supply of Tool news, visit toolband.com.