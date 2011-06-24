Vader Reveal 'Welcome To The Morbid Reich' Track Listing

Polish extreme metal band Vader have just announced the track listing for their upcoming album, Welcome To The Morbid Reich.
The album, the band's ninth studio effort, is due out in North America on September 13 via Nuclear Blast Records.
Welcome To The Morbid Reich is the follow-up to 2009's Necropolis, which debuted at No. 19 on the Top New Artist Albums (Heatseekers) chart.
The album art (left) was done by Zbigniew Bielak (Deströyer 666, Watain.)
You can check out the video for the track “Never Say My Name” from Necropolis below.
Welcome To The Morbid Reich Track Listing:
- 01. Ultima Thule
- 02. Return To The Morbid Reich
- 03. The Black Eye
- 04. Come And See My Sacrifice
- 05. Only Hell Knows
- 06. I Am Who Feasts Upon Your Soul
- 07. Don’t Rip The Beast’s Heart Out
- 08. I Had A Dream…
- 09. Lord Of Thorns
- 10. Decapitated Saints
- 11. They Are Coming
- 12. Black Velvet And Skulls Of Steel
BONUS TRACKS on the deluxe digipak edition:
13. Raping The Earth
14. Troops Of Tomorrow