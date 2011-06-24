Vader Reveal 'Welcome To The Morbid Reich' Track Listing

Polish extreme metal band Vader have just announced the track listing for their upcoming album, Welcome To The Morbid Reich.

The album, the band's ninth studio effort, is due out in North America on September 13 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Welcome To The Morbid Reich is the follow-up to 2009's Necropolis, which debuted at No. 19 on the Top New Artist Albums (Heatseekers) chart.

The album art (left) was done by Zbigniew Bielak (Deströyer 666, Watain.)

You can check out the video for the track “Never Say My Name” from Necropolis below.

Welcome To The Morbid Reich Track Listing:

01. Ultima Thule

02. Return To The Morbid Reich

03. The Black Eye

04. Come And See My Sacrifice

05. Only Hell Knows

06. I Am Who Feasts Upon Your Soul

07. Don’t Rip The Beast’s Heart Out

08. I Had A Dream…

09. Lord Of Thorns

10. Decapitated Saints

11. They Are Coming

12. Black Velvet And Skulls Of Steel

BONUS TRACKS on the deluxe digipak edition:

13. Raping The Earth

14. Troops Of Tomorrow