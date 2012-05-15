Van Halen Announce Additional Summer Tour Dates

It's becoming a different kind of tour for Van Halen. For one thing, it keeps getting longer and longer, which is great news for fans.

The band just announced several new dates in August and September, all still in support of their 2012 album, A Different Kind of Truth.

The latest additions include summer and fall stops in Portland, Austin and Milwaukee. The summer portion of band's sojourn begins July 7 in Uncasville, Connecticut.

In other Van Halen news, they've just released a limited-edition 7-inch vinyl single of “She’s The Woman,” which has been available for free since Friday, May 4, with the purchase of the band’s new album. This doesn't help people who bought the album before the promotion started -- however, you can enter win a copy of the single right here.

Latest Van Halen tour dates: