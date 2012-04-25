Van Halen to Release "She's The Woman" On 7-Inch Vinyl

Starting May 4, Van Halen will be offering a 7" vinyl edition of "She's the Woman" free to fans who purchase their new album, A Different Kind of Truth, from participating records stores. You can find your nearest participating store here.

Released back in February, A Different Kind of Truth marks the band's first full-length studio album with singer David Lee Roth since 1984. The album sold over 187,000 copies in its first week on sale, good enough to debut at No. 2 on the Billboard charts.

The band are currently on the road in support of the album, and recently added 18 dates to their tour itinerary.