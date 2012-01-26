Van Halen Post Clip of Another New Song, "Stay Frosty"

Update: Scroll all the way down to hear a longer version of the track which debuted on last night's episode of CSI.

Continuing to build momentum toward the February 7 release of their new album, A Different Kind of Truth, Van Halen have posted another 90-second clip of a new track. Scroll down to listen to a minute and a half of a bluesy number called "Stay Frosty."

Yesterday, Van Halen posted a clip of a new track called "Blood and Fire," which you can still listen to here.

"Blood and Fire" is rumored to be the album's next single, following up "Tattoo," which can be heard in its entirety here.

Van Halen also debuted another "new" track a few weeks back at an intimate gig at New York City's Cafe Wha?, a track called "She's the Woman," which fans may remember as a bootleg demo from the late '70s. Live footage of the band performing "She's the Woman" can be seen here.