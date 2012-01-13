Video: Van Halen Perform "She's the Woman" at New York's Cafe Wha?

During Van Halen's intimate set at New York City's Cafe Wha? last Thursday, the band debuted one "new" track titled "She's the Woman," which is set to appear on their upcoming new album, A Different Kind of Truth. Video from the performance is now online, and you can check it out below.

As many die-hard Van Halen fans know, "She's the Woman" dates back to a late '70s demo that never made it onto an official record. Fans online also noted a similarity between Van Halen's new single, "Tattoo," and another track from the late '70s, a live outtake called "Down in Flames."

A Different Kind of Truth will mark the band's first album with singer David Lee Roth in 28 years.