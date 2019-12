Van Halen have just premiered a brand new music video for "She's The Woman," which you can check out below.

The track is of course taken from the band's new album — and first with singer David Lee Roth since 1984 — A Different Kind of Truth, which was released back in February on Interscope Records.

Eddie, Alex and Co. are on the road right now in support of their new album, which sold around 187,000 copies in its first week on sale.