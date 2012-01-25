Van Halen: Preview New Song, "Blood and Fire"

Van Halen have just released a preview of another new song, "Blood and Fire." You can listen to the 90-second clip in the YouTube video below.

The track is taken from the band's upcoming new album, A Different Kind of Truth, which is due out on February 7 via Interscope. The album marks the band's first album with lead singer David Lee Roth in 28 years.

Two weeks ago, the video for the album's first single "Tattoo" debuted online, and you can still check it out here.

According to Van Halen fan site Van Halen News Desk, tonight's episode of CSI will feature clips of two new Van Halen tunes, the already-released "Tattoo" and another track titled "Stay Frosty."