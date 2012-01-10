Video: Van Halen Debut Music Video for "Tattoo"

Here it is, your first taste of new Van Halen material, the music video for the first single off the band's new album, A Different Kind of Truth. Check out the video for "Tattoo" below.

A Different Kind of Truth is scheduled for a February 7 release date through Interscope, and will mark the band's first album with lead singer David Lee Roth in 28 years.

"Tattoo" is now available through all major digital retailers.

The band debuted another new track, "She's the Woman," last week during an intimate show at Manhattan's Cafe Wha? You can read more on the show in Guitar World writer Chris Gill's special live report.