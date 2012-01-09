Van Halen Unveil 'A Different Kind of Truth' Album Art

Van Halen have just uploaded the artwork for their new album, A Different Kind of Truth, to their official Facebook page. You can view it below.

As expected, the artwork heavily resembles -- and by heavily I mean everything but the album title itself -- a graphic that's been floating around with the album release date lately, one that made an appearance on a Times Square billboard on New Year's Eve.

A Different Kind of Truth is due out on February 7 via Interscope Records, with a new single, "Tattoo," expected to hit tomorrow. You can check out the track listing here.