Track Listing for New Van Halen Album Revealed?

We're now less just over four weeks away from the release of Van Halen's new album, A Different Kind of Truth, and while no official track listing for the album has been posted, MelodicRock.com looks to have the inside skinny on tracks set to appear on the new disk. You can check out the track listing below.

Van Halen will release a brand new single and video tomorrow, January 10, titled "Tattoo."

A Different Kind of Truth will mark the band's first new album with David Lee Roth since 1984.

Van Halen played an intimate gig at New York City's Cafe Wha? last week, inviting only select members of the press. Guitar World writer Chris Gill was on hand to deliver a special live report while GW managing editor Jeff Kitts managed to grab some photos and video.

