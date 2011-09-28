Venom Set Release Date, Reveal Cover Art for New Album, 'Fallen Angels'

Highly-influential black metal pioneers Venom are gearing up to release a new album, titled Fallen Angels, on November 28 via Spinefarm/Universal.

The follow-up to 2008's Hell, Fallen Angels was produced by Venom mainman Conrad "Cronos" Lant. The album will be preceded by the release of a double A-side single featuring the new songs "Hammerhead" and "Hail Satanas."

Cronos had this to say on the new album: "When we make an album, it usually takes a few tracks to get into the vibe, although this album's vibe was very much present during the ideas stage… everything came together so naturally."

"We all started throwing ideas together on the South American tour, and then again during the live shows of 2010, and so we knew from the start that we had some amazing new songs to make a great album."

"With any new album, you look for a few songs to put into the live set, although that is going to be very difficult with this record, as we can nail the entire album live if we want!"

"'Fallen Angels' is the result of a band that has spent nearly two years touring and growing as a unit, and as the band grows tighter, so the songs get better and heavier, and we instinctively know what each other is thinking, and the ideas flow easier."

"This album is only the very start for this lineup; there will be many more albums and live shows to come for Venom."

"It has taken a long time and a lot of changes to finally deliver a Venom that can attack black metal the way it should be — fast, furious, tight and terrifying. All hell breaks loose… hell fucking yeah!!!!!"