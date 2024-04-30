“He was devastated when he was no longer able to play his beloved guitars, but he continued to write songs”: Veteran guitarist and producer Robin George dies at 68

By Janelle Borg
published

George is best known for his 1985 single Heartline, and his work with Robert Plant, Pete Goalby, and Glenn Hughes

British guitarist Robin George poses with a guitar at the Royal Docks in London in July 1983
(Image credit: Fin Costello/Getty Images)

Guitarist and producer Robin George, best known for his 1985 song Heartline, and his work with Robert Plant and Glenn Hughes, has died at the age of 68. 

The news was announced in a statement on his website, which said: “On Friday April 26 at 11:45 our beautiful Robin left this world and flew away to the next life, where we hope he’s partying with the family, friends, and musicians he loved and lost over the years. Robin had been fighting a long illness but by Christmas, it became obvious that he was not long for this world. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.