Victory condenses its VC35 The Copper amp head into a pedal with the V4 The Copper Preamp

Victory amps has announced the V4 The Copper Preamp, a pedal based on its 2019 VC35 The Copper amp head.

Designed to channel the sound of late-'50s British-voiced amps with “chiming EL84 cleans, expressive mid-gain sweetness and rich classic-rock roar” – in other words, the Vox AC30 – the V4 The Copper Preamp can be used straight into the front of an amp or recording interface, or in conjunction with an amp's FX loop to bypass the amp's front end.

(Image credit: Victory Amps)

Its controls include two master volume dials and singular gain and tone controls, as well as a three-band EQ and an additional footswitchable treble boost. Players are also able to further tweak their tone's bass frequencies with the pedal's featured Bass Mode switch.

Under the hood, the V4 The Copper Preamp features one EC900 and three CV4014 tubes, powered by 800mA at 12V DC.

(Image credit: Victory Amps)

It joins the British company's growing lineup of preamp pedals, which includes V4 versions of The Kraken, The Sheriff, The Countess and The Jack.

The V4 The Copper Preamp pedal is available now for $519/£369/€449. For more information, head to Victory Amps.