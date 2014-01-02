Video: 11-Year-Old Guitarist Performs Van Halen's "Eruption" and "You Really Got Me" with Steel Panther

Below, check out a video of 11-year-old guitarist Aidan Fisher performing "Eruption" while onstage with Steel Panther during their December 19 show at the Midland Theater in Kansas City, Missouri.

As expected, Fisher follows "Eruption" with "You Really Got Me," and the whole band, minus Steel Panther guitarist Satchel, joins in.

Apparently, Fisher challenged Satchel to a guitar duel at some point before the show, which led to his being invited on stage with the band.

At the very end of the clip, you can read Satchel's verdict on who won the shoot-out.

As always, since Steel Panther is involved, the top video is NSFW. It features foul language in the presence of an 11-year-old.

We've also found the censored version of this clip, which you can watch below. No talking, just music:

