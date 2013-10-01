Video: 14-Year-Old Girl Plays Electric Guitar Tribute to Vivaldi

Allow me to share another video that wound up in my inbox this morning.

This time, we'll re-visit a 14-year-old French guitarist named Tina; you might remember Tina from her effortless performance of Eddie Van Halen's "Eruption."

This time she's performing a piece called "Vivaldi Tribute," inspired by — and featuring music written by — Italian composer Antonio Vivaldi (1678-1741).

I'm not going to pretend I'm a Vivaldi expert, so I'll simply quote the information that was posted with the original video on YouTube:

"'Presto' is the third movement from Vivaldi's 'Summer' from 'Four Seasons.' This version is an extract from Patrick Rondat's guitar adaptation on his 1996 Amphibia album."

Tina, who was filmed by her guitar teacher, Renaud Louis-Servais, is playing her Vigier Excalibur guitar.

For more about Tina, visit her YouTube page and follow her on Twitter. For more about Patrick Rondat (He's mentioned above ...), visit rondat.com.

BTW: It seems Tina has been 14 for a long time ... Just sayin'!