Los Angeles-based melodic rockers Abused Romance recently debuted the video for "Overcome," a song from their new album, Shine. The band are also offering a free download of the album at their website, abusedromance.com. Check out the video below.

The band are headlining a concert at L.A.'s Roxy tomorrow, May 27, for Japan Relief. The concert also will be broadcast live online. Details here.