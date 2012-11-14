Video: AC/DC Post "You Shook Me All Night Long" Clip from 'Live at River Plate'

Next week, AC/DC will release an album version of their acclaimed live DVD, Live at River Plate, on CD and vinyl. Ahead of its release, the band have shared a live video of the Back In Black classic "You Shook Me All Night Long" featuring scenes from the DVD. Check it out below.

As for a new studio album, singer Brian Johnson hinted in June that writing sessions were imminent; however, he was quick to caution that a new album was no certainty.

"It has to be right for the boys to do anything," Johnson said. "We’re sitting down and saying, ‘Can we do this? We’re not going to be a pale shadow of our former selves?’ We’ll talk about it and make sure we’ve all got it. We’re five pieces of a card – if one of us is not really there, the whole thing would just collapse, I think."

Live at River Plate is out November 19.